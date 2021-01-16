PAC Global 1-Day Volume Tops $11,554.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $11,554.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,929,203,838 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

