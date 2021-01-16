Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

