Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 9.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $37.72. 6,270,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,417,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

