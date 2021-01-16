Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $295,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.