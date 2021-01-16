PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of PACW opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

