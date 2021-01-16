Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

