Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.96.

PAAS opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

