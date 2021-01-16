Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $13.50 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

