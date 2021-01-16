Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.22 and a 1-year high of C$23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$178.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.5600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total transaction of C$575,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.