Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to $26.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.