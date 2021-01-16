Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

SCHO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

