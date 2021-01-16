Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

HNDL stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

