Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,759 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

V opened at $201.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

