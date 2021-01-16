Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.24 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.