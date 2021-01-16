Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.