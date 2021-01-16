Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

