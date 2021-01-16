Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $26.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 155,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 1,442,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

