Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PAYA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

PAYA stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

