PAYCENT Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $80,158.27 and $190.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00513991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.04244667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016334 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

