PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.61.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.