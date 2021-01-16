PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Up 6.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 565,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 390,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.87.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

