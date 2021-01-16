PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President Sells $29,808.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 222,400 shares in the company, valued at $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $17,550.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.37 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

