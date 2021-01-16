Peel Hunt Upgrades Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) to “Buy”

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

