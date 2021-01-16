Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

