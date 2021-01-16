Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.