Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

