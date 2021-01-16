PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $4,143.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,192,507,470 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

