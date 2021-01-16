Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PEMB opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.38) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.54. Pembroke VCT B has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £107.09 million and a PE ratio of -20.31.

About Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

