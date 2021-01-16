Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.38). 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.54.

About Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

