Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 254.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Facebook by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 14,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Facebook by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $715.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

