Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.36 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

