Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 7,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.