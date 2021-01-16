Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.