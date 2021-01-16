Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

