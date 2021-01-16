Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,827 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

