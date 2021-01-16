Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Personalis traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $43.05. Approximately 1,039,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,133,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,827 shares of company stock worth $6,800,065 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

