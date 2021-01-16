Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.66

Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $16.73. Petards Group plc (PEG.L) shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 35,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £9.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.66.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

