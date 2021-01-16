Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,013,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,779,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

