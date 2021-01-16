PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $9.26. PFSweb shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 9,704 shares trading hands.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.38 million. Analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

