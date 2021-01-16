PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Trading Up 0.4%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 46,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 77,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

