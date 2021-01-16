Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

