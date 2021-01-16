Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 11.1%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.00. 2,911,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,358,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $568.94 million, a PE ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

