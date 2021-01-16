Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $141,170.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00515983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.44 or 0.04214974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016123 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

