Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

