Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

CG stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

