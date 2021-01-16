Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.12, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.20 and its 200 day moving average is $351.07. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,359,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

