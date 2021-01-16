Piper Sandler Boosts ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $13.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,752 shares of company stock worth $4,822,676. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.