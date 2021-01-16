Piper Sandler Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $190.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.04.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $345.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,554 shares of company stock valued at $48,988,748. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

