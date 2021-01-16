Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

