Piper Sandler Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

